ADVERTISEMENT
Marico - On An Improving Trajectory: HDFC Securities
The brokerage maintains its high-conviction Buy rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 775.
26 Sep 2024, 12:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT