ADVERTISEMENT
Jumbo King - Scalable Business Model Post Brand Repositioning: Nirmal Bang
JK has had good growth trajectory ever since 2017, growing 8x in the past six years.
21 Jul 2024, 11:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT