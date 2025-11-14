Alkem Labs Q2 Review: Dolat Capital Upgrades EPS Estimate For FY26-27 Maintaining Add — Check New Target Price

Domestic business revenues grew 12.4% YoY in Q2 FY26 on a low base and outperformance in six therapies. As per IQVIA, Alkem Labs grew in line with the IPM at 6.4% in Q2 FY26..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Dolat Capital Report.Alkem Laboratories Ltd.’s Q2 FY26 sales were above our estimates due to higher sales across segments. Ebitda came above estimates, mainly due to higher sales, lower than expected research and development and staff cost. Management expects low-double digit growth in the US in FY26 and India growth to be 100-150 bps above IPM. Ebitda margin in FY26 is expected to be in the range of 19.5-20.0%. We upgrade our FY26E/FY27E EPS estimates by 3.5%/6.0%, assuming higher sales and Ebitda margin. We roll over to FY28E and maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 6,677 at 19x FY28E EV/Ebitda..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Muthoot Finance Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance, Revises Target Price — Check Details .DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.