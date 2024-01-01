Institutional Investments In Real Estate Down 37% In Oct-Dec To $822 Million: Colliers
Institutional investments in real estate declined by 37% to $822.3 million in Oct-Dec 2023, with decreases across all asset classes.
Institutional investments in real estate fell 37% annually in the October-December quarter of last year to $822.3 million as fund inflows were less in all asset classes, according to Colliers.
Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that institutional investments in real estate stood at $822.3 million during October-December 2023, as against $1,299.40 million in the year-ago period.
The inflow of funds declined 23% in the office segment to $135.5 million during the fourth quarter of last calendar year, from $175.5 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.
In housing, the investments plunged 79% to $81 million in October-December 2023, from $379.1 million in the year-ago period.
Alternate assets saw a dip of 11% to $418.7 million, from $467.9 million.
Alternate assets include data centres, life sciences, senior housing, holiday homes, student housing and schools among others.
Fund inflow in industrial and warehousing assets dipped 16% to $187.1 million during October-December last year, from $222 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Mixed use projects did not attract any investments in the fourth quarter of 2023, as against $54.9 million in the year-ago period.
The institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds.
During the entire 2023 calendar year, institutional investments in real estate grew 10% to $5,380.40 million, from $4,877.90 million in the previous year.
The office segment dominated in fund inflow with a 53% rise in investment to $3,022.50 million during last year, from $1,978.30 million in the 2022 calendar year.
In housing, the investments rose 20% to $788.9 million in 2023, from $655.6 million in the previous year.
Fund inflow in industrial & Warehousing projects more than doubled to $877.6 million last year, from $421.8 million in 2022.
Alternate assets saw a 25% decline in investments to $649.1 million, from $866.7 million.
Inflow of funds in mixed use projects fell sharply by 91% to $42.3 million in 2023, from $463.7 million in 2022.
Retail assets did not receive any institutional investments last year as against $491.8 million in the 2022 calendar year, the Colliers data showed.