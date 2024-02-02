Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT Jumps 52% To Rs 443 Crore
The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 52% increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 443 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
Its revenue increased by 10% to Rs 2,732 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 2,491 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
The company said its domestic business revenues increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 1,415 crore in the October-December quarter this year.
Brazil's business grew by 26% to Rs 312 crore, while the U.S. business expanded by 6% to Rs 274 crore in the third quarter.
German revenues for the October-December period witnessed a 12% growth to Rs 270 crore in the December 2023 quarter.
Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.51% up at Rs 2,524.70 apiece on the BSE.