Raymond Q2 Results: Profit Falls 63% To Rs 59 Crore

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Ltd, said, "We witnessed good momentum both in real estate and engineering businesses."

"With the launch of Park Avenue- High Street Reimagined, the first of its kind retail space in Thane, Raymond Realty has taken yet another pioneering step to create the aspirational ecosystem for its current and upcoming residential projects. The project execution remains our USP as our endeavor is to continue to deliver before RERA timelines," he added.