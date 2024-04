Results This Week: Adani Group, Tata Chemicals Among 200+ Companies To Release Q4 Earnings

Q4 Results FY24: The fourth week of the fourth quarter earnings season will see the likes of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd. from Adani Group announcing their financial results.

Financial service providers like Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., PNB Housing Finance, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd., Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd., and Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. will also release their results this week along with companies like Tata Technologies Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Kotak Bank Ltd., Titan Ltd., MRF Ltd., Raymond Ltd., etc.

Here is the list of companies expected to announce their Q4 results this week.