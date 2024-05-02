ADVERTISEMENT
Coal India Q4 Results: Profit Up 26%, Beats Estimates
The state-run coal producer posted a profit of Rs 8,640.45 crore in the January–March period.
Coal India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 25.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, surpassing analysts' estimates.
The state-run coal producer posted a profit of Rs 8,640.45 crore in the January–March period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 7,617 crore.
Coal India Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2% at Rs 37,410.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36,909 crore).
Ebitda up 21.5% at Rs 11,337.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,132 crore).
Ebitda margin at 30.3% vs 24.46% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.5%).
Net profit up 25.8% at Rs 8,640.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,617 crore).
