Tata Chemicals Q4 Results: Reports Net Loss, Misses Estimates

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Chemicals Ltd. reported a loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and missed analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net loss of Rs 841 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with a profit of Rs 692 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 182 crore.
Revenue down 21.15% at Rs 3,475 crore vs Rs 4,407 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,873 crore).
Ebitda down 54.09% at Rs 443 crore vs Rs 965 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 519 crore).
Margin down 914 bps at 12.74% vs 21.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%).
Net loss at Rs 841 crore vs profit of Rs 692 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 182 crore).
Shares of Tata Chemicals closed 2.01% lower at Rs 1099.5 apiece on Monday, as compared with a 1% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.