KFin Technologies Q4 Results: Profit Rises 31% To Rs 74 Crore
29 Apr 2024, 10:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@olidale?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Oli Dale</a>/&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/wallpapers/desktop/computer?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Oli DaleUnsplash)

Tech-driven financial services firm KFin Technologies on Monday reported a 30.6% increase in profit after tax at Rs 74.5 crore for three months ended March 2024, driven by growth across business verticals.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 57 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the firm said in a statement.

Revenue from operations surged by 25% to Rs 228.34 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24, from Rs 183.13 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has declared a dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share for FY24. This is subject to shareholders' approval.

For the entire financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 837.53 crore, marking a jump of 16.3% year-on-year and profit after tax was at Rs 246 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 26% from the preceding fiscal.

