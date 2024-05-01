Adani Power Q4 Results: Revenue Rises 30.47%, Margin Expands

Adani Power has started developing a 2x800 megawatt ultra super-critical thermal power plant expansion project at its existing 600-MW plant at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Mahan Energen Ltd.—the company's wholly owned subsidiary is already carrying out a 2x800 megawatt USCTPP expansion project at Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The thermal power producer is also assessing options for further organic expansion by 1,600 MW at one of its existing plant locations to meet the rapidly growing demand for thermal power.

To aid India's economic growth, the Adani portfolio of companies will continue to provide innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions, said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

"Adani Power is a key component of our long-term strategy, supplying reliable base load power across a vast part of the country, executing benchmark-setting projects, creating assets of national importance, and acting as the balancing supply to enable greater integration of renewables in the grid," he said.