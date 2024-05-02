Federal Bank Q4 Results: Profit Flat On Yearly Basis On Higher Operating Expenses

ADVERTISEMENT
Federal Bank Ltd.'s fourth quarter earnings missed analysts' estimates.
The private bank's standalone net profit was little changed year-on-year to Rs 906 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 962.6 crore.
Net interest income, or core income of the bank rose 15% to Rs 2,195 crore on a yearly basis.
(This is a developing story)