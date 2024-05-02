Federal Bank Q4 Results: Profit Flat On Yearly Basis On Higher Operating Expenses

NDTV ProfitEarningsFederal Bank Q4 Results: Profit Flat On Yearly Basis On Higher Operating Expenses
The private bank's standalone net profit was little changed year-on-year to Rs 906 crore in the quarter ended March

02 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Federal Bank branch (Source: Company)</p></div>
A Federal Bank branch (Source: Company)

Federal Bank Ltd.'s fourth quarter earnings missed analysts' estimates.

The private bank's standalone net profit was little changed year-on-year to Rs 906 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 962.6 crore.

Net interest income, or core income of the bank rose 15% to Rs 2,195 crore on a yearly basis.

Federal Bank Q4 Results Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 906 crore versus Rs 903 crore.

  • Net interest income rose 15% to Rs 2,195 crore versus Rs 1,909 crore.

  • Gross NPA at 2.13% versus 2.29% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA at 0.6% versus 0.64% (QoQ).

(This is a developing story)

