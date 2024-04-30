Havells India Q4 Results: Profit Rises 25%, Beats Estimates

Electrical equipment maker Havells India Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit surged, beating analysts' estimates. The consumer electronic producer's net profit rose 24.8% year-on-year to Rs 447 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

That compares with the Rs 401-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue from operations rose 12% to Rs 5,442 crore during the period.