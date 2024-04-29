Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results: Profit Rises 84%

Total income rose 59% YoY to Rs 922 crore, with 19% QoQ growth.

Interest expense increased by 62% YoY to Rs 281 crore, up by 25% QoQ.

Operating expenses grew by 18% YoY to Rs 231 crore, and by 16% QoQ.

Operating profit soared by 93% YoY to Rs 409 crore, with 17% QoQ increase.

Profit after tax surged by 84% YoY to Rs 332 crore, up by 25% QoQ.

Return on assets improved to 5.73%, increasing by 42 bps QoQ.

Gross non-performing asset ratio decreased to 1.16% from 1.33% QoQ, down by 17 bps.

Net NPA ratio improved to 0.59% from 0.70% QoQ, down by 11 bps.

Net interest margin widened to 11.06%, up by 4 bps QoQ.