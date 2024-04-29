NDTV ProfitEarningsPoonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results: Profit Rises 84%
Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results: Profit Rises 84%

29 Apr 2024, 07:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose. (Source: Poonawalla Fincorp website)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose. (Source: Poonawalla Fincorp website)

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing robust growth across key metrics.

The bottom line of the non-banking finance company increased 84% year-on-year to Rs 332 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024. The number is above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 275.5 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 FY24 Highlights (Standalone)

  • Total income rose 59% YoY to Rs 922 crore, with 19% QoQ growth.

  • Interest expense increased by 62% YoY to Rs 281 crore, up by 25% QoQ.

  • Operating expenses grew by 18% YoY to Rs 231 crore, and by 16% QoQ.

  • Operating profit soared by 93% YoY to Rs 409 crore, with 17% QoQ increase.

  • Profit after tax surged by 84% YoY to Rs 332 crore, up by 25% QoQ.

  • Return on assets improved to 5.73%, increasing by 42 bps QoQ.

  • Gross non-performing asset ratio decreased to 1.16% from 1.33% QoQ, down by 17 bps.

  • Net NPA ratio improved to 0.59% from 0.70% QoQ, down by 11 bps.

  • Net interest margin widened to 11.06%, up by 4 bps QoQ.

  • Assets under management grew to Rs 25,003 crore, rising by 55% YoY and 14% QoQ.

