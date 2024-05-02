Blue Star Q4 Results: Profit Falls 25% But Beats Estimates

ADVERTISEMENT
Blue Star Ltd. profit fell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, but beat analysts' estimates.
The air conditioner maker's net profit declined 24.7% year-on-year to Rs 169.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing issued on Thursday. This compares to the Rs 151.8 crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.
Revenue from operations rose 26.8% to Rs 3,327.8 crore during the period.
Revenue up 26.82% to Rs 3,327.77 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,213 crore)
Ebitda rose 35.01% to Rs 241.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 220 crore)
Ebitda margin expanded 44 basis points to 7.26%. (Bloomberg estimate: 7%)
Net profit down 24.67% at Rs 169.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 152 crore)
Blue Star's shares closed 1.35% lower, as compared with a 0.19% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.