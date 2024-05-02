Blue Star Q4 Results: Profit Falls 25% But Beats Estimates

Blue Star Ltd. profit fell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, but beat analysts' estimates.

The air conditioner maker's net profit declined 24.7% year-on-year to Rs 169.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing issued on Thursday. This compares to the Rs 151.8 crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue from operations rose 26.8% to Rs 3,327.8 crore during the period.