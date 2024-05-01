Ambuja Cements Q4 Results; Profit Rises 6%, Delivers Highest Ever Annual Net Profit
Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose 5.94% on a year-on- year basis. The Adani-owned cement manufacturer's standalone net profit stood at Rs 532.29 crore in the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 502.4 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing.
The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year
Ambuja Cement Q4 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 12.31% to Rs 4,780.32 crore versus Rs 4,256.31 crore.
Ebitda up 1.2% to Rs 797.79 crore versus Rs 788.26 crore.
Margin down 183 basis points to 16.68% versus 18.51%.
Net profit up 5.94% to Rs 532.29 crore versus Rs 502.4 crore.
Ambuja Cement FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 6.8% to Rs 33,160 crore versus Rs 31,037 crore.
Ebitda up 73% to Rs 6,400 crore versus Rs 3,698 crore.
Margin at 19.3% versus 11.9%.
Net profit up 18.5% to Rs 4,738 crore vs Rs 2,168 crore.
Sales Volume
Ambuja Cement's sales volume rose 17.3% year- on- year to 16.6 million tonnes between January and March, while the sales volume for the full financial year 2024 rose 8.1% to 59.2 million tonnes.
Power And Fuel Costs
The cement maker's fuel costs for the fourth quarter reduced 17% year- on- year to Rs 1.84 per thousand kilocal from Rs 2.21 previously.
The share of waste heat recovery system as a percentage of total power consumption increased by 4.55 basis points to 13.5%.
Total Capacity
Ambuja Cement's consolidated total capacity increased by 11.4 million tonnes per annum for the quarter, taking the total capacity to 78.9 million tonnes per annum.
The company successfully completed three acquisitions during the quarter- Sanghi Industries, Asian Cements and GU in Tuticorin.
The cement maker also targets to commence 4 million tonner per annum of clinker capacity along with 4.8 million tonnes per annum of cement capacity by March 2025.