Exide Q4 Results: Revenue Surges Over 13%, Profit Up On EV Play

ADVERTISEMENT
Exide Industries Ltd. clocked a sharp growth in the fiscal fourth quarter as India’s biggest battery maker doubled down on its EV play.
Consolidated net profit of the Kolkata-based company rose 2.54% over the previous year to Rs 185.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that jumped 13.49% to Rs 4,173 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Revenue up 13.5% at Rs 4,173 crore
Ebitda up 20.55% at Rs 448 crore
Ebitda margin up 62 bps at 10.73%
Net profit up 2.54% at Rs 185.7 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Additionally, the company has declared a dividend of Rs 2/share.