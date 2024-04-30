NDTV ProfitEarningsExide Q4 Results: Revenue Surges Over 13%, Profit Up On EV Play
Exide Q4 Results: Revenue Surges Over 13%, Profit Up On EV Play

Exide Q4 Results: Net profit of India’s biggest battery maker rose 2.54% YoY to Rs 185.7 crore on the back of revenue that jumped 13.49% to Rs 4,173 crore.

30 Apr 2024, 01:59 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Exide Industries' Kolkata headquarters. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Exide Industries' Kolkata headquarters. (Source: Company)

Exide Industries Ltd. clocked a sharp growth in the fiscal fourth quarter as India’s biggest battery maker doubled down on its EV play.

Consolidated net profit of the Kolkata-based company rose 2.54% over the previous year to Rs 185.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that jumped 13.49% to Rs 4,173 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Exide Q4 FY24 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.5% at Rs 4,173 crore

  • Ebitda up 20.55% at Rs 448 crore

  • Ebitda margin up 62 bps at 10.73%

  • Net profit up 2.54% at Rs 185.7 crore

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Additionally, the company has declared a dividend of Rs 2/share.

