Exide Q4 Results: Revenue Surges Over 13%, Profit Up On EV Play

Exide Industries Ltd. clocked a sharp growth in the fiscal fourth quarter as India’s biggest battery maker doubled down on its EV play.

Consolidated net profit of the Kolkata-based company rose 2.54% over the previous year to Rs 185.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, on the back of revenue that jumped 13.49% to Rs 4,173 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.