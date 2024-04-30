Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Profit Up 9.5%, Revenue Rises

NDTV ProfitEarningsAdani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Profit Up 9.5%, Revenue Rises
Adani Energy Solutions' Q4 revenue rose 3.15% to Rs 4,706.85 crore as against Rs 4,562.73 crore in the previous quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 10:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Adani Energy Solutions)

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s net profit increased 9.48% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The power distribution and transmission company's net profit rose to Rs 381.29 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with Rs 348.25 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Net profit up 9.48% at Rs 381.29 crore vs Rs 348.25 crore.

  • Revenue up 3.15% at Rs 4,706.85 crore vs Rs 4,562.73 crore.

  • Ebitda up 2.49% at Rs 1,565.52 crore vs Rs 1,527.35 crore.

  • Ebitda margin contracts 21 bps to 33.26% vs 33.47%.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed 0.40% higher at Rs 1,065.20 apiece before the earnings were announced, as compared with a 0.17% decline in the Nifty 50.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

