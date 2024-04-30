Adani Energy Solutions Q4 Results: Profit Up 9.5%, Revenue Rises

ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s net profit increased 9.48% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
The power distribution and transmission company's net profit rose to Rs 381.29 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with Rs 348.25 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Net profit up 9.48% at Rs 381.29 crore vs Rs 348.25 crore.
Revenue up 3.15% at Rs 4,706.85 crore vs Rs 4,562.73 crore.
Ebitda up 2.49% at Rs 1,565.52 crore vs Rs 1,527.35 crore.
Ebitda margin contracts 21 bps to 33.26% vs 33.47%.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed 0.40% higher at Rs 1,065.20 apiece before the earnings were announced, as compared with a 0.17% decline in the Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.