Birlasoft Q4 Results: Profit Surges Over 11%, Revenue Rises Amid IT Slowdown

Additionally, the CK Birla Group company has declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

In dollar terms, revenue of the company increased 1.6% sequentially to $163.9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. It was up 1.6% in constant currency terms.

For the full year, the top line grew 10.1% year-on-year to Rs 5,278.1 crore in FY24. In dollar and constant currency terms, it was up 7.1% and 6.7%, respectively, to $637.2 million. The operational profitability—measured as earnings before interest and tax—almost doubled annually to Rs 851.19 crore, while the company enjoyed a profitability margin of 16.12%—up 699 basis points over the year earlier.

The bottom line jumped 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 623.8 crore.

“We are pleased to report a robust operating performance for both the quarter and the full year, delivering revenue growth as well as margin expansion in the face of continued macro uncertainty,” Angan Guha, chief executive officer at Birlasoft, said in a statement.

“While our near-term outlook is likely to reflect the impact of shifts in customer priorities that affect both transformational and discretionary spends, we continue to invest in our capabilities…”

Birlasoft, then, has emerged as an outlier of sorts, at a time when India’s $250-billion industry is plagued by persistent macroeconomic headwinds.

That outperformance also reflects in its BFSI vertical, which has grown 4.4% sequentially, while others have witnessed a shrinkage in the mainstay business. Other verticals, including enterprise resource planning (7.6%), manufacturing (3.6%) and lifescience services grew as well. Still, the company remained a largely manufacturing-driven enterprise, with the vertical accounting for 41.9% of revenue. It was followed by lifescience services (22.1%), BFSI (21.2%), and energy and utilities (14.8%).

Geographically, Birlasoft continued to draw more than 80% of its revenue from the US.