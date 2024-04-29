UltraTech Cement Q4 Results: Profit Rises 35%, Beats Estimates

Due to coal and petcoke (fuel) prices dropped during the financial year, the fuel costs—that contribute to 25% of the company's total expenses—fell significantly by 21% year-on-year to Rs 1,025 per million tonne.

The company's imported fuel consumption cost during Q4 stood 13% lower than the same period last year and remained flat sequentially.

UltraTech Cement's green power mix also increased to 25.7%, as compared with 20.3% a year ago.

This led to improvement in efficiencies and power consumption per tonne of cement to be reduced by 2% on an annual basis.

The effective capacity utilisation was at 98% during the quarter, and 85% for the full year.