Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit Rises 71.54%, Revenue Up 5%

Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s profit increased 71.54% from the year-ago period, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
The city gas distribution company's net profit rose to Rs 167.96 crore in the quarter-ended March, as compared with Rs 97.91 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.
Revenue up 5.09% at Rs 1,166.95 crore.
Ebitda rose 47.57% to Rs 288.02 crore.
Margin expanded 717 basis points to 24.68%.
