Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit Rises 71.54%, Revenue Up 5%
Adani Total Gas's Q4 net profit rose to Rs 167.96 crore in the quarter-ended March, as compared with Rs 97.91 crore over the same period last year.

30 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Total Gas website)</p></div>
(Source: Adani Total Gas website)

Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s profit increased 71.54% from the year-ago period, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The city gas distribution company's net profit rose to Rs 167.96 crore in the quarter-ended March, as compared with Rs 97.91 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

Adani Total Gas Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated)

  • Revenue up 5.09% at Rs 1,166.95 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 47.57% to Rs 288.02 crore.

  • Margin expanded 717 basis points to 24.68%.

  • Net profit up 71.54% at Rs 167.96 crore.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

