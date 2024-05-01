Adani Wilmar Q4 Results: Profit Surges 68%, Driven By Increased Retail Penetration

Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s profit rose by 67% in the January-March quarter. Food and FMCG sales volume have surpassed 1 million tonne and reached a milestone of almost Rs 5,000 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company reported robust sales growth in the March quarter, driven by increased retail penetration in edible oil and foods. Despite challenges in export, revenue stands at Rs 13,238 crore.

Market share rose in key products, with notable gains in edible oils. Strategic distribution improvement in the southern region and digital sales enhancement contributed to market share gains.

The hotels, restaurants and caterers segment revenue surpassed Rs 400 crore in the previous fiscal. Profitability rebounded during the second half of the fiscal, with net profit increasing by 5% on a yearly basis to Rs 358 crore.