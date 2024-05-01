Adani Wilmar Q4 Results: Profit Surges 68%, Driven By Increased Retail Penetration
The company reported robust sales growth in Q4 FY24, driven by increased retail penetration in edible oil and food segment.
Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s profit rose by 67% in the January-March quarter. Food and FMCG sales volume have surpassed 1 million tonne and reached a milestone of almost Rs 5,000 crore in the previous fiscal.
The company reported robust sales growth in the March quarter, driven by increased retail penetration in edible oil and foods. Despite challenges in export, revenue stands at Rs 13,238 crore.
Market share rose in key products, with notable gains in edible oils. Strategic distribution improvement in the southern region and digital sales enhancement contributed to market share gains.
The hotels, restaurants and caterers segment revenue surpassed Rs 400 crore in the previous fiscal. Profitability rebounded during the second half of the fiscal, with net profit increasing by 5% on a yearly basis to Rs 358 crore.
Earnings Highlights Q4 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.6% to Rs 13,238.04 crore versus Rs 13,872.64 crore.
Ebitda up 103.8% at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 178.1 crore.
Margin at 2.74% versus 1.28%.
Net profit up 67.5% at Rs 156.75 crore versus Rs 93.61 crore.
Segment Performance
Edible Oil
The edible oil segment recorded a revenue of Rs 10,195 crore in the March quarter and Rs 38,788 crore in the previous fiscal. Volume grew by 11% on a yearly basis in the March quarter and 9% year-on-year in the previous financial year.
Food And FMCG
The food and FMCG segment recorded revenue of Rs 1,341 crore in the March quarter, with an underlying volume growth of 9% year-on-year for the quarter.
Industry Essentials
The Industry Essentials segment recorded a revenue of Rs 1,702 crore in the March quarter and Rs 7,479 crore in the previous fiscal.
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.