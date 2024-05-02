Dabur Q4 Results: Profit Up 17%, Margin Expands
The Ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 17% over the previous year to Rs 341 crore during the quarter-ended March 2024.
Dabur India Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit rose, meeting analysts' estimates.
The Ayurvedic product maker's net profit increased 17% over the previous year to Rs 341 crore during the quarter-ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 342.67-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Dabur Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5% to Rs 2,815 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,834.81 crore).
Operating profit up 14% to Rs 467 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 458.62 crore).
Margin expanded to 16.58% vs 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%).
Net profit up 17% to Rs 341 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 342.67 crore).
The company reported a 5.5% increase in business volume within India, while its international operations saw 16.4% growth in constant currency terms. Advertising and promotion contributed 32.7% year-on-year to the rise.
Dabur's diverse product portfolio saw notable performances, with the oral care segment recording 22% growth, alongside double-digit growth for its Odomos and Gulabari brands.
Home and personal care division saw an 8% year-on-year growth, while the healthcare segment rose by 4.2%. However, the food and beverages segment remained relatively flat, with a slight decline in beverage sales.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Dabur witnessed 6.1% growth in shampoo sales, primarily driven by the Vatika franchise, despite a marginal decline of 1.5% in beverage sales.
Shares of Dabur rose 1.6% after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.23% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.