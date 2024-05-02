Dabur Q4 Results: Profit Up 17%, Margin Expands

The company reported a 5.5% increase in business volume within India, while its international operations saw 16.4% growth in constant currency terms. Advertising and promotion contributed 32.7% year-on-year to the rise.

Dabur's diverse product portfolio saw notable performances, with the oral care segment recording 22% growth, alongside double-digit growth for its Odomos and Gulabari brands.

Home and personal care division saw an 8% year-on-year growth, while the healthcare segment rose by 4.2%. However, the food and beverages segment remained relatively flat, with a slight decline in beverage sales.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Dabur witnessed 6.1% growth in shampoo sales, primarily driven by the Vatika franchise, despite a marginal decline of 1.5% in beverage sales.