Ceat Q4 Results: Profit Plunges Over 20%, Revenue Rises On Sales Revival

Ceat Ltd. grew in the fiscal fourth quarter as its tyre sales revived in the second half of the year, but income took a beating due to an exceptional item.

Consolidated net profit of the tyre-maker fell 22.76% year-on-year to Rs 102.27 crore on the back of revenue that increased 4.07% to Rs 2,991.85 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 3,055.48 crore and the bottom line at Rs 168.77 crore.