Adani Enterprises FY24 Results: Profit Jumps 38%
Revenue reported was at Rs 96,420.98 crore during the April 2023-March 2024 period.
Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s profit advanced 38% for the financial year ending March 2024.
The bottom line of the company stood at Rs 3,335.27 crore during the previous fiscal, as compared with Rs 2,421.6 crore registered in the preceding fiscal.
Revenue reported was at Rs 96,420.98 crore during the April 2023-March 2024 period, according to a notification on stock exchanges.
The emerging core infrastructure businesses comprising ANIL Ecosystem, Airports and Roads are making significant strides in their operational performance, the company said in a statement.
The contribution of these businesses to the overall Ebitda—or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation—has consistently increased to 45% for FY24, as compared with 40% in FY23.
The consolidated Ebitda for FY24 increased by 32% to Rs 13,237 crore.
Business And Operational Highlights
Adani New Industries Ecosystem
Module sales in FY24 rose 110% YoY to 2,679 MW from 1,275 MW.
In the solar manufacturing space, India’s first large-sized monocrystalline ingot and wafer unit of 2 GW capacity and a TopCon Cell line of 2 GW were commissioned during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
In the wind turbine manufacturing space, the company at present has an order book of 254 turbine sets.
Adani Airports Holding
In FY24, air passenger traffic showed a strong growth of 19% YoY to 88.6 million from 74.4 million. The company also added 10 new routes, seven new airlines and 18 new flights in the fourth quarter.
AdaniConnex (Data Center Business)
The company's data center order book rose 250 plus megawatts from the hyperscale and enterprise customers. The construction work at the Noida Data Center is 81% complete, while Hyderabad Data Center's phase 1 is 88% complete, the statement said.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.