Adani Enterprises FY24 Results: Profit Jumps 38%

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s profit advanced 38% for the financial year ending March 2024.

The bottom line of the company stood at Rs 3,335.27 crore during the previous fiscal, as compared with Rs 2,421.6 crore registered in the preceding fiscal.

Revenue reported was at Rs 96,420.98 crore during the April 2023-March 2024 period, according to a notification on stock exchanges.

The emerging core infrastructure businesses comprising ANIL Ecosystem, Airports and Roads are making significant strides in their operational performance, the company said in a statement.

The contribution of these businesses to the overall Ebitda—or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation—has consistently increased to 45% for FY24, as compared with 40% in FY23.

The consolidated Ebitda for FY24 increased by 32% to Rs 13,237 crore.