Procter & Gamble Health Reports 21% Drop In Q3 PAT
Procter & Gamble Health reported a 21% drop in profit after tax to Rs 46 crore for the third quarter ended March 2024, with revenue from operations declining to Rs 252 crore.

02 May 2024, 11:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Procter and Gamble Health website)</p></div>
Representational Image (Procter and Gamble Health website)

Procter & Gamble Health on Thursday said its profit after tax declined 21% year-on-year to Rs 46 crore for the third quarter ended March 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, reported a profit after tax of Rs 59 core a year ago.

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 252 crore for the period under review compared to Rs 321 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Health said in a regulatory filing.

"The company's continued efforts to strengthen our reach and distribution with a transformed go-to-market model reflected in a one-time impact on the quarter's sales owing to the transition and optimisation of trade management and inventory," P&G Health India Managing Director Milind Thatte said.

"However, we have seen sales recover in the months of March and April," he added.

