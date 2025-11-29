Lenskart Q2 Results: Profit Rises 20%, Revenue Crosses Rs 2,000 Crore
Lenskart's September quarter results comes days after its tepid listing. The public issue had drawn flak, as the company was valued at nearly $8 billion or Rs 70,000 crore.
Lenskart Solutions Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 rose 19.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 102 crore, compared to Rs 85.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue for the quarter under review grew 20.8% to Rs 2,096 crore from Rs 1,736 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged nearly 45% to Rs 415 crore from Rs 287 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 19.8%. The margin stood at 16.5% in the comparable quarter.
Further, the company's revenue saw a growth in both Indian and international segments. Revenue for the Indian segment stood at Rs 1,230 crore, compared to Rs 1088.7 crore in the year-ago period.
International segment's revenue grew from Rs 658.36 crore in Q2 of FY25, to Rs 879.64 crore in Q2 FY26.
Lenskart had priced its IPO between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share. This implied a price-to-earnings ratio of about 285 times its fiscal year 2025 profit of Rs 297 crore, far above global and domestic peers.
Analysts flagged this steep valuation as excessive. According to Ambit Capital, Lenskart’s India business trades at an implied 55 times financial year 2028 estimated EV/Ebitda, 20–30% higher than consumer peers such as Trent and Nykaa’s beauty and personal care segment. The brokerage called these valuations “unwarranted” given the company’s modest profitability and heavy capital requirements.
Lenskart Share Price
Lenskart's scrip ended 0.67% higher at Rs 410.45 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to 0.05% decline in the Nifty Index. The shares were listed on the exchanges on Nov. 10.