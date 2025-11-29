Lenskart Q2 Results: Profit Rises 20%, Revenue Crosses Rs 2,000 Crore

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 rose 19.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 102 crore, compared to Rs 85.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter under review grew 20.8% to Rs 2,096 crore from Rs 1,736 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged nearly 45% to Rs 415 crore from Rs 287 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 19.8%. The margin stood at 16.5% in the comparable quarter.

Further, the company's revenue saw a growth in both Indian and international segments. Revenue for the Indian segment stood at Rs 1,230 crore, compared to Rs 1088.7 crore in the year-ago period.

International segment's revenue grew from Rs 658.36 crore in Q2 of FY25, to Rs 879.64 crore in Q2 FY26.