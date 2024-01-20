IREDA Q3 Results: Profit Rises 77% To Rs 355 Crore
The company's total income surged to Rs 1,253.19 crore, from Rs 868.97 crore a year ago.
State-owned IREDA on Saturday posted a 77% rise in net profit at Rs 355.54 crore during the quarter ended December 2023, pushed by higher income.
It had clocked Rs 200.75 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
Its expenses were Rs 867.05 crore in the period under review, as against Rs 634.27 crore in the year-ago period.
The equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange on November 29, 2023.
IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.