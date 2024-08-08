Cochin Shipyard Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 75.7%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. on Thursday reported a 75.7% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The shipbuilder recorded a net profit of Rs 174 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 99 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. Revenue increased by 62% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 771 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose to Rs 177 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 22.9% from 16.9% in the same period the previous year.

Shares of the company closed 1.76% lower at Rs 2,308 per share, as compared to a 0.87% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 239.31% year-to-date and 594.29% over the past 12 months.