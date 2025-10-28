CAMS Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date

Computer Age Management Services Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year rose 5.4% to Rs 115 crore in quarter ended September.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 109 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue rose by 6.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 377 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, rose 7.2% year-on-year to Rs 143 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 38%.