CAMS Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date

CAMS revenue rose by 6.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 377 crore.

28 Oct 2025, 09:06 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CAMS' shares have risen 6.81% in the last 12 months and 21.48% year-to-date. (Photo source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/stock-market?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
CAMS' shares have risen 6.81% in the last 12 months and 21.48% year-to-date. (Photo source: Unsplash)
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year rose 5.4% to Rs 115 crore in quarter ended September.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 109 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue rose by 6.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 377 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, rose 7.2% year-on-year to Rs 143 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 38%.

CAMS Dividend

CAMS on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 69.29 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Nov. 7 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The dividend will be paid or of before Nov. 26 the company added.

The company in August had given interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and on Feb. 7 it gave a final dividend of Rs 19.

In the previous financial year, Shree Cement gave Rs 351.42 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 71 per share.

CAMS Share Price Today

The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.50% higher at Rs 3,985.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

CAMS' shares have risen 6.81% in the last 12 months and 21.48% year-to-date.

Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and one suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 4,307.25 implies an upside of 8.1%.

