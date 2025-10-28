CAMS Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date
CAMS revenue rose by 6.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 377 crore.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of this financial year rose 5.4% to Rs 115 crore in quarter ended September.
This is in comparison to profit of Rs 109 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.
Revenue rose by 6.4% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 377 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, rose 7.2% year-on-year to Rs 143 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 38%.
CAMS Dividend
CAMS on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 69.29 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Nov. 7 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The dividend will be paid or of before Nov. 26 the company added.
The company in August had given interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and on Feb. 7 it gave a final dividend of Rs 19.
CAMS Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.50% higher at Rs 3,985.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
CAMS' shares have risen 6.81% in the last 12 months and 21.48% year-to-date.
Out of 17 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and one suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 4,307.25 implies an upside of 8.1%.