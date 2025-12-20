The Geography Of ‘I Do’: Nine In 10 Destination Weddings In 2025 Were Held In India

Instagram would have you believe that Indian weddings have gone global, but the data tells a different story. The WedMeGood Annual Wedding Industry Report 2025–26 shows that even as weddings grew more experiential and aspirational, 89% of destination weddings this year were hosted within India, underscoring a clear preference for domestic locations.

The data suggests what has changed is not the desire for destination weddings, but the definition of what 'destination' means.