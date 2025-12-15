AI Enters The Mandap: The Future of Wedding Jobs In India

The rise of AI coincides with broader structural shifts in the wedding ecosystem. One in three couples now checks online reviews before booking a vendor, underscoring the growing importance of visibility, trust and digital presence in vendor selection. Platforms like WedMeGood are increasingly acting as structured discovery channels for couples with high purchase intent.

Business growth expectations among wedding vendors in 2025 remain consistent with previous years, according to the report. Trust through referrals continues to play a role, but digital visibility — particularly through Instagram and wedding platforms — has become a key driver of growth.

AI-led tools are now emerging as an extension of this digital shift. The report highlights that WedTech platforms have begun launching AI-powered tools and chatbots, allowing vendors to respond faster and manage client interactions more systematically.

Early adopters are gaining an edge in turnaround time and perceived professionalism, potentially widening the gap between tech-enabled vendors and those relying solely on traditional methods.