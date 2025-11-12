Business NewsPoliticsKamal Haasan's MNM Approaches EC To Allot Common Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls
Kamal Haasan's MNM Approaches EC To Allot Common Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

MNM is an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

12 Nov 2025, 06:56 AM IST i
A delegation from Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) met Election Commission officials and submitted the application at the poll panel's office in New Delhi, a party release said. (Photo: PTI)
The Makkal Needhi Maiam led by actor-politician Kamal Haasan has approached the Election Commission for the allotment of a common symbol from a preferred list of 10 symbols for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, the party said on Tuesday.

A delegation from Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) met Election Commission officials and submitted the application at the poll panel's office in New Delhi, a party release said.

"Makkal Needhi Maiam today applied to the Election Commission of India seeking the allotment of a common symbol from a preferred list of 10 symbols for its candidates contesting the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections," the statement said.

MNM is an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

For the 2021 Assembly elections, the Election Commission had allotted the party the 'battery torch' symbol.

