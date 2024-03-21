Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested By ED In Liquor Policy Case
The arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.
Soon after the high court order, an ED team reached his residence and carried out searches. Subsequently, he was arrested, officials said.
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and run the city government from prison if needed.
She also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against the action by the federal agency.
"He will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail. There is no rule that stops him from running the government from jail," Atishi told reporters here.
In a post on 'X', the AAP leader said, "We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself."