Bihar: BJP Suspends Ex-Union Minister Raj Kumar Singh, Ashok Kumar Agrawal, His Mayor Wife Usha Agrawal

In a similar action, the party also suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agrawal and his wife Usha Agrawal, the mayor of Katihar, the BJP leader said.

The couple had canvassed for their son Saurabh, who was contesting the Katihar assembly seat on a ticket of Vikassheel Insan Party, against sitting BJP MLA and former Deputy CM Tarkishor Prasad.

Singh, the bureaucrat-turned-politician, who joined the BJP in 2014, months after retiring as the Union home secretary, has been critical of leaders, like Samrat Choudhary, a deputy chief minister of Bihar and a former state BJP president, for their alleged involvement in criminal cases.