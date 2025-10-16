Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Names 48 Candidates Amid Deadlock Over RJD Seat-Sharing Deal — Check Full List

The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on Nov. 14

Presently, the government in the state is headed by Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD and the Congress.

Earlier in the day, opposing Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners, with stand-out names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Smriti Irani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.

On Wednesday, the party had released its third and final list of selected candidates, completing all 101 candidates contesting as many seats. Both the JD(U) and BJP had announced that they will be contesting for 101 seats each, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has been allotted 29 constituencies.