Your CIBIL Score Now Moves Almost Weekly: Why Paying Monthly Bills May Not Be Helpful?

A credit score is becoming a more dynamic measure of an individual's borrowing behaviour. As credit bureaus receive fresh data from lenders more frequently, borrowers could see changes in their CIBIL scores at shorter intervals, sometimes several times in a month. This development has implications for how consumers monitor and manage their credit profiles.

For a long time, the advice on maintaining a good score centred on timely repayments. Clearing credit card bills and ensuring that loan EMIs were paid before their deadlines formed the basis of responsible credit management. While these habits are still indispensable, borrowers may need to look beyond their monthly repayment record to understand what influences their credit standing.

A major change in India's credit reporting system came into effect in July 2026, when the Reserve Bank of India directed lenders to share borrower information more frequently. Banks and non-banking financial companies are now required to send credit data on the 9th, 16th, 23rd and the final day of every month.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

This shorter reporting cycle means changes that previously took several weeks to appear on a credit report may now be reflected within days. As a result, borrowers could see their CIBIL scores being revised almost every week, depending on when fresh information is received by the bureau.

Why Does More Frequent Reporting Matter?

The shorter reporting intervals can work in a borrower's favour by ensuring that positive changes are reflected sooner. Clearing past dues, paying off an existing loan or bringing down credit card outstanding amounts could help improve a CIBIL score without the long wait associated with earlier reporting cycles.

On the other hand, delays in EMI payments or a sharp increase in outstanding credit card debt could have an adverse impact without the earlier reporting lag. This does not mean that a CIBIL score will rise every time a borrower pays bills on schedule. Timely repayment is one part of the credit assessment, not a guarantee of a monthly score increase.

READ | 750 Credit Score, Rs 24 Lakh Salary: Why Was The Home Loan Rejected?

What Should Borrowers Do Differently?

The timing of credit card payments can matter when it comes to managing reported outstanding balances. One widely accepted approach is to restrict spending to less than 30% of the available credit limit. Consumers who regularly carry sizeable balances may consider clearing part of the amount before their billing statements are generated or lenders submit fresh data to credit bureaus.

Does this mean monthly payments are no longer useful?

Timely repayment continues to be one of the most important factors in building and preserving a good credit history. Paying credit card dues and loan instalments before their deadlines remains essential. The change is in the level of attention borrowers need to give their finances. Instead of checking their obligations only when payment dates approach, they must keep track of outstanding balances and credit utilisation throughout the month.

With lenders now sharing information more frequently, maintaining a strong credit score calls for regular financial discipline rather than a routine centred on monthly repayment dates.

READ | Taking Your CIBIL Score From 650 To 750: Five Things You Can Do

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.