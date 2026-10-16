Your Child's College Fees Are Due In 12 Years: Should You Keep The SIP Running Until The Last Month?

Higher education can be a major financial commitment for families. Whether a child wants to pursue engineering, medicine, an MBA or study abroad, college fees and related expenses can put pressure on household finances. Planning ahead can help parents prepare for these expenses and reduce the need for education loans or last-minute savings.

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds is one way to build an education fund over time. By investing a fixed amount regularly, parents can work towards a financial goal while giving their investments time to grow.

But the question is whether they should continue investing in equity mutual funds until the month the college fees are due. The answer depends on the investment timeline, risk tolerance and how much money has already been accumulated.

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While equity investments may help generate long-term growth, market returns are not guaranteed. As the deadline approaches, protecting the money required for college becomes increasingly important.

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How Much Should You Invest To Build A Rs 30 Lakh College Fund?

Suppose you want to accumulate Rs 30 lakh over the next 12 years for your child's higher education. Starting early gives your investments more time to grow through compounding, where returns can generate further returns over time.

The amount you need to invest every month will depend on the returns your investments generate. For example, assuming an annual return of 12%, a monthly SIP of around Rs 10,000 for 12 years could grow to approximately Rs 32 lakh. This is only an estimate, not a guaranteed outcome and actual returns may be lower or higher.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment: Rs 10,000

Tenure: 12 years

Total investment: Rs 14.40 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 17.82 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 32.22 lakh

These figures are approximate estimates based on monthly investments and a 12% annualised return. Actual returns may vary and are not guaranteed. If the investments do not perform as expected, the final amount could fall short of the target. It is therefore important to review your progress periodically and adjust your contributions if your income and budget allow.

Should You Continue Your SIP Until Last Month?

Continuing a SIP regularly can help maintain investment discipline, but keeping the entire college fund exposed to equity-market fluctuations until the fees are due may be risky. A market decline close to the withdrawal date could reduce the value of your accumulated savings just when you need the money.

Instead of making a sudden change in the final month, parents can plan their investments in stages. The aim is to balance growth in the early years with capital protection as the education deadline approaches.

Years 1-7: Focus On Long-Term Growth

With 12 years available, you have time to invest in suitable equity-oriented mutual funds, depending on your financial situation and risk tolerance. Regular SIP contributions can help you build the fund gradually, while the longer investment period gives you more time to manage market fluctuations.

Years 8-10: Gradually Reduce Risk

As the college deadline gets closer, consider moving a portion of the accumulated fund from equity investments into relatively lower-volatility options, such as suitable high-quality debt investments or bank deposits. This gradual shift can reduce your dependence on stock-market performance in the final years.

Years 11-12: Protect The Money Needed For Fees

During the final two years, focus on keeping the amount needed for upcoming college expenses in stable and accessible investments. If fees will be paid in stages, plan withdrawals according to the payment schedule. For example, money required for the first year of college should not remain entirely exposed to equity-market risk until the payment deadline.

What Is A SIP And How Does It Work?

A Systematic Investment Plan, or SIP, allows investors to invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund at regular intervals, such as weekly or monthly. The amount is generally deducted automatically from the investor's bank account, and mutual fund units are allocated according to the fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) on the investment date.

SIPs make it easier to invest regularly without having to invest a large amount at once. However, a SIP is a method of investing, not a guarantee of returns. The value of mutual fund investments can rise or fall with the market.

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