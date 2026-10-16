Bajaj Consumer, Fedbank Financial In Focus After Q2 Results; ICICI Securities Sees Up To 46% Upside

The brokerage's positive outlook on Bajaj Consumer Care, with its Rs 760 target, is supported by double-digit volume growth, margin expansion and wider distribution. For Fedbank Financial Services, ICICI Securities retained its Rs 200 target after the non-banking financial company reported its highest-ever return on equity of 17%, supported by strong gold loan growth and lower credit costs.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

ICICI Securities has maintained its Buy ratings on Bajaj Consumer Care and Fedbank Financial Services following their september-quarter earnings, citing healthy business growth and improving profitability.



The brokerage retained an unchanged target price of Rs 760 on Bajaj Consumer Care, implying an upside of 46% from the report's reference price of Rs 520. It also maintained its Buy rating on Fedbank Financial Services, with an unchanged target price of Rs 200, suggesting 27% upside from Rs 158.

Neither stock saw a rating change or target price revision in the latest reports.

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The brokerage's positive outlook on Bajaj Consumer Care, with its Rs 760 target, is supported by double-digit volume growth, margin expansion and wider distribution.

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For Fedbank Financial Services, ICICI Securities retained its Rs 200 target after the non-banking financial company reported its highest-ever return on equity of 17%, supported by strong gold loan growth and lower credit costs.

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