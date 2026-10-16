76% Rally Ahead For Aditya Birla Real Estate? Motilal Oswal Sees Large Project Wins Driving Growth

The brokerage beileves that the realty giant's business development activity, which slowed over the past two years, is expected to accelerate, with sizeable project additions anticipated in the coming months. This would enable the company to meet its annual BD target of Rs 10,000-15,000 crore gross development value in FY27. The sale of the paper division was also concluded in Q2 FY27, which should help deleverage the balance sheet, free up management bandwidth, and increase the focus on real estate development.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated a Buy rating on Adity Birla Real Estate Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1,960, implying a 76% upside potential from the reports CMP of Rs 1,112.

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The brokerage beileves that the realty giant's business development activity, which slowed over the past two years, is expected to accelerate, with sizeable project additions anticipated in the coming months.

This would enable the company to meet its annual BD target of Rs 10,000-15,000 crore gross development value in FY27. The sale of the paper division was also concluded in Q2 FY27, which should help deleverage the balance sheet, free up management bandwidth, and increase the focus on real estate development.

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The brokerage values the residential business at its net asset value, with any premium assigned to NAV contingent on a sustained revival in BD.

The focus on ramping up the annuity portfolio is encouraging, as it is expected to provide cash flow stability post-FY30.

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