Wrong UPI Transfer: How To Recover Your Money

A decade ago, if someone told you to give sagun at a wedding by scanning a QR code instead of handing over a lifafa (envelope), you would have laughed.

Today, UPI has made such transactions a part of everyday life. From paying household bills to splitting restaurant expenses, digital payments have changed how we handle money.

UPI is quick, convenient, and widely used, but it also has its drawbacks. A small mistake when entering a UPI ID or selecting a recipient can send money to the wrong person.

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Unlike a failed transaction, where the amount may be automatically refunded, recovering money from a successful transfer to the wrong recipient can be tricky

In that case, stay calm first. Talk to someone at home and explain what happened.

We have also shared a detailed step-by-step breakdown of what you can do and how to fix it.

Step 1: Contact Your Bank Immediately

First, contact your bank's customer care or visit your branch. Explain that you have transferred money to the wrong recipient and share the transaction details. Keep the UPI transaction ID, date, amount and recipient's details handy.

Step 2: Raise a Complaint on the UPI App

Open the app, go to your transaction history and select the incorrect payment. Look for the 'Help', 'Raise a dispute' or 'Report an issue' option and follow the instructions.

Save the complaint reference number to track the status of your request.

Step 3: Approach the NPCI if Needed

If the app or your bank doesn't resolve your complaint, you can escalate it through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) official website. Use its UPI complaint facility and provide the required transaction details.

Also Read | Govt Rules Out Review Of UPI Transaction Fee On Merchant Payments Above Rs 2,000: Sources

Step 4: Understand What Happens Next

A wrong UPI transfer is not always automatically reversed. If the money has reached a valid recipient, recovery may require the recipient's cooperation and coordination between the banks involved. Your bank can guide you through the applicable process.

If you suspect fraud rather than a simple mistake, report it immediately through the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or the official cybercrime reporting portal.

Also Read | RBI, NCPI Considering 0.4% Charge On Large UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: Report

How Can You Avoid Wrong UPI Transfers?

Always verify the person's name before entering your UPI PIN. Double-check the UPI ID or mobile number.

If you are sending money for the first time, consider sending Re. 1 first.

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