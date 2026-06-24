SIP Vs Lumpsum: If You Invest Rs 1 Lakh, Which Route Builds More Wealth?

Mutual fund investors often face a common question: should they invest their money through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or make a lump sum investment? Both approaches can help build wealth over the long term, but they work differently and are suited to different types of investors.

While SIPs allow investors to invest gradually over time, lump sum investments put the entire amount to work from day one. Understanding the advantages and risks of each method can help investors make a more informed decision based on their financial goals and risk appetite.

What Is A SIP?

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a method of investing a fixed amount in a mutual fund at regular intervals, such as monthly or weekly. Investors can start with a small amount and gradually build their investment portfolio over time.

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What Is A Lumpsum Investment?

A lump sum investment involves investing a large amount of money in one go. The entire amount is invested at the same time, allowing it to start earning returns immediately. This approach is commonly used when investors receive a bonus, inheritance, sale of a valuable asset or any other large sum of money that they want to invest.

SIP vs Lumpsum: How Do They Differ?

The key difference between the two lies in the timing of investments. In a lump sum investment, the entire amount gets invested at once, which means it benefits from compounding from the very beginning. However, returns are heavily influenced by market conditions at the time of investment.

On the other hand, SIPs spread investments over a period of time, reducing the risk of entering the market at an unfavourable level. By spreading investments over time, SIPs help reduce risk and manage market fluctuations.

SIP vs Lumpsum: What Happens If You Invest Rs 1 Lakh?

A quick comparison shows that under similar market conditions, a lump sum investment may generate higher returns as the entire amount starts compounding from the beginning. However, SIPs offer the advantage of spreading investments over time and reducing the impact of market fluctuations.

SIP

SIP amount: Rs 1,000 per month

Investment duration: 8 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 96,000

Estimated returns: Rs 61,024

Total value: Rs 1,57,024

Lumpsum

Investment amount: Rs 1,00,000

Investment duration: 8 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 1,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,47,596

Total value: Rs 2,47,596

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This example shows that a lump sum investment can potentially create a larger corpus over the same period because the full amount remains invested from the start. However, the suitability of either option depends on several factors such as risk appetite, investment horizon and market conditions.

Which Option Is Better For You?

There is no single investment approach that works best for everyone. A lump sum investment may be suitable for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon.

SIPs, meanwhile, are often preferred by investors seeking a disciplined and less stressful way to build wealth over time. Which option works better depends on factors such as financial goals, investment horizon and tolerance for market volatility.

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