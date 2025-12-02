Rs 14,000 SIP: Time Required To Reach Rs 1 Crore

Reaching a corpus of Rs 1 crore is a significant financial goal for many Indians. It is regarded as a step towards success and financial freedom by many. In pursuit of this goal, many investors have now started exploring instruments like Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), which offer more flexibility and market-linked returns compared to traditional tools like fixed deposits (FDs).

For building a corpus of Rs 1 crore, SIPs could be a suitable choice for investors who can’t afford to invest a large amount upfront. SIPs allow investing a fixed amount at periodic intervals, for instance, every month, in mutual funds to build a large corpus. Over time, the power of compounding helps the invested amount grow significantly. In India, equity mutual funds have traditionally provided annual returns in the range of 12-15%. However, actual returns can vary, depending on market conditions.

If you are planning to achieve your crorepati goal with a monthly SIP of Rs 14,000, let’s see how long it will take to reach the target. Here, we have assumed an estimated return of 12% per annum for building the intended corpus.