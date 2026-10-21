Retirement at 40, 50 or 60: How Much Money Do You Really Need

Retiring at 40 instead of 60 can significantly change how much you need to save, even if you earn the same salary. For someone earning Rs 1 lakh a month and spending Rs 50,000 on household expenses, the retirement corpus required could vary sharply depending on when they stop working, how long they live and how inflation affects their spending.Your retirement number not only depends on your age but on your lifespan, your lifestyle, and when you stop receiving income as well.

The amount you need to retire depends on several factors, including when you stop working, how long you expect to live, your lifestyle and how much you spend. Inflation also plays a crucial role, as everyday expenses are likely to rise over time.

Suppose your household spends Rs 50,000 a month today, or Rs 6 lakh a year. If you are 25, these expenses could be considerably higher by the time you retire. The figures below illustrate how inflation can affect your retirement needs, although your actual requirement will depend on your age, spending and investment returns.

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Retiring at 40 means your savings may need to last another 40 years or more. You will also need to account for rising healthcare costs, inflation and fluctuations in the market. Someone retiring at 60 has more years to earn and invest, but their expenses will have increased by then, too.

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How Much Do You Need to Retire?

If Amit wants to retire at 40

Current age: 25 years

Retirement age: 40 years

Life expectancy: 80 years

Expected annual return: 12 per cent

Current annual expenses: Rs 6 lakh

Estimated retirement corpus: Rs 2.39 crore

Estimated monthly savings required: Rs 47,000

Estimated annual expenses at retirement: Rs 14.38 lakh, after accounting for inflation

If Raj wants to retire at 60

Current age: 25 years

Retirement age: 60 years

Life expectancy: 80 years

Expected annual return: 12 per cent

Current annual expenses: Rs 6 lakh

Estimated retirement corpus: Rs 5.75 crore

Estimated monthly savings required: Rs 8,800

Estimated annual expenses at retirement: Rs 46.12 lakh, after accounting for inflation

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Retirement planning is not just about building a large corpus. It is about making sure your savings can support your lifestyle for as long as you need them to. Starting early gives your investments more time to grow, while regularly reviewing your expenses, inflation assumptions and investment returns can help you stay on track.

Note: The corpus and monthly savings figures above are estimates based on the stated assumptions. Actual requirements will vary depending on inflation, investment performance, taxes and the retirement withdrawal strategy.

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