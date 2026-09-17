Personal Loan Interest Rates September 2026: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank And Others — Check Rates, EMIs

Borrowers exploring personal loans in September 2026 have a range of lenders to choose from, with interest rates available at relatively competitive levels.

Rates begin at 8.75% per annum, while leading private sector banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank quote starting rates of 9.99% per annum.

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For a Rs 5 lakh personal loan spread across five years, the monthly EMI works out to roughly Rs 10,319 at the lowest rate available. At the starting rates offered by major private sector banks, the monthly EMI rises to about Rs 10,621.

The table below sets out the key rates, indicative five-year EMIs for Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh loans, along with the processing fees charged by leading lenders.

Bank / Lender Interest Rate (p.a.) EMI on Rs 5 Lakh EMI on Rs 1 Lakh Processing Fee Bank of Maharashtra 8.75% – 13.55% Rs 10,319 – Rs 11,518 Rs 2,064 – Rs 2,304 Up to 1% (Max. Rs 10,000) HSBC Bank 9.75% onwards Rs 10,560 onwards Rs 2,112 onwards Up to 2% Axis Bank 9.99% onwards Rs 10,621 onwards Rs 2,124 onwards Up to 2% HDFC Bank 9.99% onwards Rs 10,621 onwards Rs 2,124 onwards Up to Rs 6,500 ICICI Bank 9.99% onwards Rs 10,621 onwards Rs 2,124 onwards Up to 2% IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99% onwards Rs 10,621 onwards Rs 2,124 onwards Up to 3.5% Kotak Mahindra Bank 9.99% onwards Rs 10,621 onwards Rs 2,124 onwards Up to 5% State Bank of India (SBI) 10.00% onwards Rs 10,624 onwards Rs 2,125 onwards Up to 1.50% Bank of Baroda 10.15% – 18.00% Rs 10,660 – Rs 12,697 Rs 2,132 – Rs 2,539 Up to 2% (Max. Rs 10,000) IndusInd Bank 10.35% onwards Rs 10,710 onwards Rs 2,142 onwards Up to 3.5%

*Note: EMIs are calculated assuming a 5-year (60-month) tenure on a reducing balance basis. Final terms are subject to individual credit assessment.

The headline interest rates advertised by lenders are generally aimed at borrowers who meet stringent credit criteria. The final rate offered to an applicant can depend on a range of financial and employment-related factors.

A CIBIL score of 750 or higher can indicate a strong repayment record and may improve a borrower's chances of accessing lower rates. Income levels and job stability also form part of the lender's assessment, with employees of established private companies and public sector organisations potentially qualifying for more competitive pricing.

Existing debt is another consideration. Banks assess a borrower's outstanding financial commitments and income to determine whether the proposed EMI is affordable.

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Borrowers should also look beyond the headline interest rate and account for processing fees, administrative charges and prepayment terms when assessing the overall cost of a loan.

Comparing the complete cost of borrowing and choosing a tenure that fits comfortably within monthly income can help borrowers make a more informed decision when taking an unsecured personal loan.

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