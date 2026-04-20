Over 200% Gains! Sovereign Gold Bond Premature Redemption Today — Series, Eligibility, How To Redeem

Investors holding the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020–21 Series VII can opt for premature redemption on April 20, 2026, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the exit window in line with the scheme's rules. The early redemption opportunity allows investors to book significant gains, driven by sharp gold price appreciation over the past five and a half years, along with annual interest income.

According to the RBI, the minimum redemption price for this tranche has been fixed at Rs 15,254 per unit. The price is calculated as the simple average of the closing price of 999-purity gold for the three business days preceding the redemption date, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

What's The Percentage Of Gains?

At this level, investors stand to gain over 200% compared with the original issue price of Rs 5,051 per unit. Those who applied online at the time of issuance benefited from a Rs 50 per gram discount, taking their effective purchase price lower and pushing overall returns to nearly 205%, excluding interest. In addition to capital appreciation, SGB investors earn 2.5% annual interest, paid semi-annually throughout the holding period, further enhancing total returns.

Under the SGB framework, premature redemption is permitted after the completion of five years from the date of issuance, on interest payment dates. This tranche was originally issued on October 20, 2020, making it eligible for early exit in April 2026. While the bonds have an overall maturity of eight years, investors are not required to hold them until final redemption.

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What are Sovereign Gold Bonds?

Sovereign Gold Bonds are government-backed securities denominated in grams of gold and were introduced to provide an alternative to physical gold. They offer exposure to gold prices without storage costs or purity concerns, while also carrying sovereign guarantee on both principal and interest. Interest income from SGBs, however, is taxable as per an investor's income slab.

How To Redeem?

For those opting for premature redemption, the request must be submitted in advance at the bank branch, SHCIL office or post office where the Sovereign Gold Bond was originally purchased, so that the redemption process can be initiated smoothly.

Investors are informed about the maturity or redemption of their bonds at least one month in advance. On the due date, the redemption proceeds are automatically credited to the bank account that is registered with the investment records or the account currently linked to the investor. If there have been any changes in personal details—such as a bank account, mobile number or email address—investors are required to update the information with the post office, their bank, or Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) to avoid delays in settlement.

How Are SGBs Taxed?

From a tax perspective, the treatment of capital gains depends on how and when the bonds are held. Under post-Budget 2026 rules, capital gains on redemption remain tax-exempt only for original subscribers who hold SGBs until maturity. Gains from bonds sold or redeemed earlier are taxed—long-term capital gains apply if the holding period exceeds 12 months, while shorter holdings are taxed at applicable slab rates. Bonds purchased from the secondary market are not eligible for capital gains exemption on redemption.

Meanwhile, the future of the SGB scheme remains uncertain. No new SGB issuances have been announced for FY27 so far, and the government has not released a fresh issuance calendar as of April 2026.

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