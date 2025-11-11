October AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline By 19%, SIPs See Fresh Record

Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 971.97 crore, against Rs 2,319.04 crore in September. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 3,807.11 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 5,085.40 crore.

The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 3,476.04 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 4,362.91 crore in September.

Flexi-cap fund inflow rose to Rs 8,928.71 crore, compared to the Rs 7,029.26 crore inflow in the previous month.

Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 12% recovery from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 1,366.16 crore. The inflows into the category had stood at Rs 1,220.89 crore in the previous month.

The amount of redemptions during the month have also rose to Rs 38,920.8 crore during the month of October. The redemptions stood at Rs 35,982 crore during the previous month.