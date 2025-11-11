October AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline By 19%, SIPs See Fresh Record
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 24,690.33 crore inflow during October, lower by 19% compared to the inflow of Rs 30,421.69 crore recorded in September, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Inflows across the board saw a steep rise as compared to September, with liquid funds leading the inflow. Net inflow of the mutual fund industry was an inflow of Rs 2.15 lakh crore, as compared to an outflow of Rs 43,146.32 crore the previous month.
Actively-Managed Equity Funds
Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 971.97 crore, against Rs 2,319.04 crore in September. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 3,807.11 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 5,085.40 crore.
The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 3,476.04 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 4,362.91 crore in September.
Flexi-cap fund inflow rose to Rs 8,928.71 crore, compared to the Rs 7,029.26 crore inflow in the previous month.
Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 12% recovery from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 1,366.16 crore. The inflows into the category had stood at Rs 1,220.89 crore in the previous month.
The amount of redemptions during the month have also rose to Rs 38,920.8 crore during the month of October. The redemptions stood at Rs 35,982 crore during the previous month.
Debt Funds
Debt funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1.59 lakh crore in the month of September, against an outflow of Rs 1.01 lakh crore in September.
Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 24,050.5 crore against Rs 4,279.00 crore last month. Liquid funds recorded an inflow of Rs 89,375.12 crore, compared to an inflow of Rs 66,042.32 crore in September.
SIP Contribution
The SIP contribution rose to a record Rs 29,529 crore in October, as compared to Rs 29,361 crore in September 2025.