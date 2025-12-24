Latest FD Rates After RBI Rate Cut: HDFC, SBI, Axis, Canara Bank And More (Dec 2025)

Several top Indian lenders, including HDFC Bank and the State Bank of India, have announced changes to their interest rates of fixed deposits across tenures. The revision in FD interest rates follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to reduce the repo rate in its December monetary policy meeting, making borrowing cheaper for commercial banks.

In its December policy review, the RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The move aimed at stimulating economic growth helps banks to borrow money from the RBI at cheaper rates.

A reduction in the repo rate by the RBI triggers a downward revision in the interest rates for select savings instruments like FDs. While a reduction in repo rate often leads to home and other floating rate loans becoming cheaper, FDs become less attractive investment assets.