Rs 10 Lakh In One FD Or Rs 1 Lakh In 10 FDs: Which Option Is Better?

Wealth accumulation is a long-term journey and it requires consistency as well as financial discipline. Investment instruments play a crucial role in building a large corpus over time. While aggressive investors prefer high-risk, high-return assets like stocks and other equity instruments, conservative investors often look for secure options like fixed deposits (FDs), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and government-backed small savings schemes that offer steady returns.

Traditionally, for Indian investors, FDs have remained popular investment avenues as they offer guaranteed returns. Banks and non-banking financial companies offer a wide range of FDs across varying tenures to meet both short-term and long-term needs of investors. Interest rates vary significantly based on the tenures of FDs. So, the key to reaping the benefits of FD schemes lies in choosing the right scheme.

If you have Rs 10 lakh to invest in FDs, a common dilemma arises: should you park the entire amount in a single FD, or split it into smaller FDs of Rs 1 lakh each?

Both approaches have merits, but the final decision should be based on your financial goals, liquidity needs, risk tolerance and current economic conditions. Let’s see how an investment of Rs 10 lakh in a single FD and splitting it into equal small amounts could help to generate returns.