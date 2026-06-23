ITR Filing 2026: A Step-by-Step Guide For Anyone Who Has Never Done It Before

The income tax return (ITR) filing season is underway, and many taxpayers are preparing to file their returns ahead of the deadline. If you're filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the first time, the process may appear complicated at first. However, understanding the basic steps and keeping the necessary documents ready can make the task much simpler.

Here's a simple step-by-step guide for those filing their income tax return for the first time.

What Is An Income Tax Return (ITR)?

An Income Tax Return, or ITR, is a formal document through which taxpayers report details of their income, taxes paid, deductions claimed, assets, losses and refunds for a particular financial year. Filing an ITR helps taxpayers comply with tax laws and claim eligible refunds.

Documents Required

Before starting the filing process, it is advisable to keep all important documents handy. These may include:

PAN and Aadhaar card

Form 16

Bank statements

Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS)

Interest certificates from banks

Insurance premium receipts

Donation receipts, if applicable

Stock trading statements

Bank account details linked with PAN

Aadhaar-linked mobile number for e-verification

ALSO READ: You Earned Rs 12 Lakh In A Year. Here's Exactly How Much Tax You Owe Under Both Regimes

It is also important to cross-check details available in AIS with your financial records to ensure there are no discrepancies.

Step-By-Step Guide On How To File ITR Online

Step 1: Log in to the Income Tax Portal

Visit the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal and log in using your PAN or Aadhaar and password. First-time users will need to register using their PAN, Aadhaar, mobile number and email address before proceeding.

Step 2: Start Filing Your Return

After logging in, navigate to e-File > Income Tax Returns > File Income Tax Return. Select Assessment Year 2026-27 for income earned during FY 2025-26 and choose the online filing option. Users who have an unfinished return can select Resume Filing, while others can choose Start New Filing.

Step 3: Select Your Filing Status

Choose the category under which you are filing the return, such as Individual, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) or another applicable category. The filing status determines the tax provisions and forms applicable to you.

Step 4: Choose the Correct ITR Form

It is important to select the correct ITR form based on the type of income you earn and your taxpayer category. Using an incorrect form may delay processing and could result in the return being treated as defective.

ITR-1: Salaried individuals with basic income sources

ITR-2: Individuals with capital gains, foreign assets or multiple house properties

ITR-3: Individuals with business or professional income

ITR-4: Taxpayers opting for presumptive taxation

Step 5: Specify the Reason for Filing

The portal will ask taxpayers to state the reason for filing their return. This could include situations where income exceeds the basic exemption limit, a tax refund is being claimed, losses need to be carried forward, or certain filing requirements must be met. Providing the correct reason helps ensure smooth and accurate processing of the return.

Step 6: Enter Income and Deduction Details

Taxpayers should keep important financial documents handy while filling in income and deduction details. This helps verify pre-filled information and ensures accurate reporting of income, deductions and tax credits.

ALSO READ: Got Form 16 From Your Employer? Check These Key Details Before Filing Your ITR This Year

Step 7: Review and Submit the Return

Before submitting the return, carefully review all details to ensure the information is accurate and complete. Once satisfied, submit the return through the portal.

Step 8: Complete E-Verification

Filing an ITR is not complete until it is verified. The return must be verified within 30 days of filing, failing which it may be treated as invalid.

How To File ITR Offline?

Taxpayers who prefer the offline method can download the common offline utility from the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. After filling in the required details, users can attach the pre-filled data (JSON file) before proceeding to the verification process.

Filing an income tax return for the first time may seem challenging, but following the correct steps and keeping all required documents ready can make the process much smoother. Taxpayers should ensure that all information is accurate, choose the appropriate ITR form and complete e-verification promptly to avoid delays in processing and refunds.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.